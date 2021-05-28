Listen

It follows album character Roe.

Published: 1:45 pm, May 28, 2021 Photos: Haris Nukem.

Creeper have a new EP coming this summer, 'American Noir'.

The follow-up to their recent album 'Sex, Death and The Infinite Void', released last year, it's due out on 30th July via Roadrunner Records and is a requiem to the album's central character Roe.

Frontman Will Gould explains: "This new EP is comprised of material we'd written over the course of the last album. Lavish and tragic, it tells the story of the days following the death of our protagonist Roe. Beginning with 'Midnight' you'll find Hannah and I experimenting with our voices together like never before."

The tracklisting reads:



Midnight Militia

Midnight

America At Night

Ghosts Over Calvary

The Drowning Room

One Of Us

Damned and Doomed

Frozen Night