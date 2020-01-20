Creeper have dropped a teaser from their upcoming second album, check out 'Annabelle'

Watch

They're set to have a huge year.

Published: 11:40 am, January 20, 2020

Creeper have dropped a teaser from their upcoming second album.

'Annabelle' is the latest cut from 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void', which will arrive on 22nd May via Roadrunner Records, and come alongside their first UK headline tour in over two years.

“‘Annabelle’ was written in response to our experience with the Westboro Baptist Church whilst we were touring America,” says frontman Will Gould. “We’ve always proudly represented the so-called sinners, the weirdos, the outsiders and those who don’t feel like they fit in anywhere in this world. For many of our fans, our band is the one space they feel they CAN fit in. So we wrote them a satanic underworld anthem, a song to sing together in defiance. As the song says, ‘You’ve got to live a little when their world just wants you sad.’”

Before the album, they'll support Babymetal on the UK leg of their tour next month.

Creeper's forthcoming UK dates read:



FEBRUARY (w/ Babymetal)

19 Glasgow, Barrowland

20 Cardiff, The Great Hall

22 Manchester, O2 Apollo

23 London, Hammersmith Eventim Apollo



APRIL

12 Leeds, The Wardrobe

13 Glasgow, St. Luke’s

14 Manchester, Academy 2

15 London, Brixton Electric

17 Brighton, Concorde 2

18 Birmingham, O2 Institute