Watch

The song arrives ahead of an October/November UK headline tour.

Published: 12:03 pm, June 22, 2022

Crawlers have shared a new video for ‘Fuck Me (I Didn’t Know How To Say)’.

The track follows recently-dropped hit ‘Come Over (Again)’, and arrives ahead of an October/November UK headline tour.

Speaking about the song, Crawler’s Holly says: “‘Fuck Me (I Didn’t Know How To Say)’ is a song that’s very personal to us as a band. The song covers two ideas behind sex. First the trauma and disgust after sexual assault, and then the idea of how at the time of writing it I haven’t felt loved and only used for my body and for sex rather than the love I really wanted at the time.”

Check out ‘Fuck Me (I didn’t know how to say)’ below.