Crawlers have shared 'Hang Me Like Jesus' from their new mixtape

Their debut mixtape is out next week.

Published: 5:27 pm, October 26, 2022

Crawlers have shared their new track, ‘Hang Me Like Jesus’.

It's the fourth single from their debut mixtape, ‘Loud Without Noise’, following ‘I Can’t Drive’, ‘Fuck Me’, and ‘I Don’t Want It’, set for release on 4th November.

Singer Holly Minto explains that the track, “was originally written about feeling like a burden to my partner when I was ill. After the relationship, I realised that I wasn’t being a burden, I was just trying to recover.”

“‘Hang Me Like Jesus’ is obviously a metaphor, how Jesus felt like he was sacrificing himself for the sake of others. Which is what I felt like I did for this relationship,” she continues. “Not comparing myself to Jesus at all, but I really gave my whole self and expected nothing back because I thought I was in love. Hurts man. But hey, fell in love again, didn’t I?”

