Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Witch Fever, Boston Manor, De'Wayne, Pinkshift and more.
Order a copy
November 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Crawlers have shared 'Hang Me Like Jesus' from their new mixtape

Their debut mixtape is out next week.
Published: 5:27 pm, October 26, 2022
Crawlers have shared 'Hang Me Like Jesus' from their new mixtape

Crawlers have shared their new track, ‘Hang Me Like Jesus’.

It's the fourth single from their debut mixtape, ‘Loud Without Noise’, following ‘I Can’t Drive’, ‘Fuck Me’, and ‘I Don’t Want It’, set for release on 4th November.

Singer Holly Minto explains that the track, “was originally written about feeling like a burden to my partner when I was ill. After the relationship, I realised that I wasn’t being a burden, I was just trying to recover.”

“‘Hang Me Like Jesus’ is obviously a metaphor, how Jesus felt like he was sacrificing himself for the sake of others. Which is what I felt like I did for this relationship,” she continues. “Not comparing myself to Jesus at all, but I really gave my whole self and expected nothing back because I thought I was in love. Hurts man. But hey, fell in love again, didn’t I?”

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Boston Manor have planned some special UK headline shows for December
Cassette has announced a new headline tour for 2023
Sløtface are back with a new single, 'Happy'
Pale Waves have shared a new video for 'Unwanted'
Sound City Festival has confirmed the first batch of artists for 2023
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing