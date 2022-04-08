On the road

The run includes a show at London’s Scala.

Published: 3:32 pm, April 08, 2022

Crawlers have announced a new October and November headline tour.

The Liverpool four-piece will play ten dates throughout the UK and Ireland, including a show at London’s Scala, following summer festival appearances including Reading & Leeds.

The details are:



OCTOBER

31 Bristol Thekla



NOVEMBER

01 Brighton Patterns

02 London Scala

04 Manchester Club Academy

05 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

06 Glasgow Saint Lukes

07 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

09 Sheffield O2 Academy 2

10 Liverpool O2 Academy 1

11 Newcastle Northumbria University Reds Bar