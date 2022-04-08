Subscribe to Upset
On the road

Crawlers have announced a new October and November headline tour

The run includes a show at London’s Scala.
Published: 3:32 pm, April 08, 2022
The Liverpool four-piece will play ten dates throughout the UK and Ireland, including a show at London’s Scala, following summer festival appearances including Reading & Leeds.

The details are:

OCTOBER
31 Bristol Thekla

NOVEMBER
01 Brighton Patterns
02 London Scala
04 Manchester Club Academy
05 Leeds Brudenell Social Club
06 Glasgow Saint Lukes
07 Nottingham Rescue Rooms
09 Sheffield O2 Academy 2
10 Liverpool O2 Academy 1
11 Newcastle Northumbria University Reds Bar

