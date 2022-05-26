Listen

Published: 8:34 pm, May 26, 2022

Crawlers have shared a new track, 'Fuck Me (I Didn't Know How To Say)'. It follows the band's recent hit 'Come Over (Again)'.

Speaking about the song, Crawler's Holly said: “Fuck Me (I Didn’t Know How To Say)”’ is a song very personal to us as a band. The song covers two ideas behind sex. First the trauma and disgust after sexual assault, and then the idea of how at the time of writing it I haven’t felt loved and only used for my body and for sex rather than the love I really wanted at the time.”

You can check out 'Fuck Me (I didn't know how to say)' here: