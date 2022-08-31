Crawlers and more have joined the bill for Live At Leeds: In The City

Festivals

The multi-venue, inner city event will take place on Saturday 15th October.

Published: 3:55 pm, August 31, 2022

Live At Leeds: In The City has announced a load of new names.

The new batch is headed up by Sundara Karma and White Lies, with further sets coming from Crawlers, Warmduscher, Joesef, Connie Constance, Swim Deep, Gruff Rhys, Lottery Winners, Baby Dave, Jelani Blackman, Casey Lowry, Molly Payton, King No-One, Kid Brunswick, Far Caspian, The Pale White, Lovejoy, Melin Melyn, Joe & The Shitboys, Ciel, Banji, Wings Of Desire, The Hara, Seraphina Simone, Cvc, Rats, The Clause, Splint, The Shakes, and Youth Sector.

They join the likes of Pale Waves, Thomas Headon, Working Men’s Club and Baby Queen.

