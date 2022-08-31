Coming soon

It's set for release in October.

Published: 2:40 pm, August 31, 2022

Crawlers have announced their first-ever mixtape.

Billed as "a broad-spectrum exploration into sex, love and drugs", 'Loud Without Noise' is going to arrive on 28th October via Polydor Records.

It follows on from the band’s debut self-titled EP, which was released last year on Modern Sky/Lab Records featuring lead track ‘Come Over (Again)’.



The tracklisting reads:



1. I Can't Drive

2. F*** Me (I Didn't Know How To Say)

3. Feminist Radical Hypocritical Delusional

4. Too Soon

5. I Don't Want It

6. Hang Me Like Jesus