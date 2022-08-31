Crawlers have announced their first-ever mixtape.
Billed as "a broad-spectrum exploration into sex, love and drugs", 'Loud Without Noise' is going to arrive on 28th October via Polydor Records.
It follows on from the band’s debut self-titled EP, which was released last year on Modern Sky/Lab Records featuring lead track ‘Come Over (Again)’.
The tracklisting reads:
1. I Can't Drive
2. F*** Me (I Didn't Know How To Say)
3. Feminist Radical Hypocritical Delusional
4. Too Soon
5. I Don't Want It
6. Hang Me Like Jesus