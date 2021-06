Watch

His first full-length is out this week.

Published: 11:10 am, June 17, 2021

Covey has shared his new single ‘Point Mutation’.

It’s a cut from the British-born, Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter's upcoming debut album ‘Class of Cardinal Sin’, set for release tomorrow (Friday, 18th June) via Rise Records.

He explains: “This one is directly addressing my family and how we attempted to force a normal and happy life, forcing dinners and trying to hold it all together when it was clearly falling apart. But the denial only ever made things worse.”

