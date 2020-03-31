Listen

They've dropped lead single 'Nero', too.

Published: 8:43 pm, March 31, 2020

Covet have announced their new album, 'Technicolor'.

The second record from Yvette Young (guitar/vocals), David Adamiak (bass) and Forrest Rice (drums), the news arrives alongside their single 'Nero', which will be followed by the full-length on 5th June.

“There are so many textures and types of songs that it’s a new direction for us,” explains Yvette. “Some of them have a nostalgic feel. Others can be quite heavy. Technicolor traditionally is a technique used to colorize old film. In the same spirit, we’re taking these sounds and developing them. The word encapsulates what we set out to do.”

“The album features more colors in terms of not just the effects, but the songwriting and the rhythms,” agrees David. “When you compile everything together, it’s our most diverse body of work yet. “We’ve never had vocals with lyrics before. There were some vowels hummed on Currents, but it was gratifying to add Yvette’s voice like this.”

Check out 'Nero' below.