It's a teaser from their upcoming full-length.

Published: 11:04 pm, May 06, 2020

Covet have shared their first-ever track with vocals.

'Parachute' is a cut from the group's upcoming album 'Technicolor', due for release on 5th June.

“This track, ‘parachute,’ is really special to me,” explains Yvette Young. “I remember I wrote it basically in one sitting and immediately I heard that it needed lyrics.

"My whole rule for writing is to never rule anything out, as long as it serves the music… so here we are, at Covet’s first departure from being instrumental.

"The song is about taking a risk for yourself and stepping away from something or something that once made you feel safe, only to realise that you never needed any of it in the first place. We hope you enjoy it and that it uplifts you.”

