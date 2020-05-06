Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance and loads more.
Order a copy
May 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Covet have shared their first-ever track with vocals, 'Parachute'

It's a teaser from their upcoming full-length.
Published: 11:04 pm, May 06, 2020
Covet have shared their first-ever track with vocals, 'Parachute'

Covet have shared their first-ever track with vocals.

'Parachute' is a cut from the group's upcoming album 'Technicolor', due for release on 5th June.

“This track, ‘parachute,’ is really special to me,” explains Yvette Young. “I remember I wrote it basically in one sitting and immediately I heard that it needed lyrics.

"My whole rule for writing is to never rule anything out, as long as it serves the music… so here we are, at Covet’s first departure from being instrumental.

"The song is about taking a risk for yourself and stepping away from something or something that once made you feel safe, only to realise that you never needed any of it in the first place. We hope you enjoy it and that it uplifts you.”

Give it a listen below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Can't Swim have surprise-dropped a new EP
Wallflower have released a new track called ‘Passer-by’, a song about being left behind
We Were Promised Jetpacks are teasing an EP with new single, 'same mistakes'
Weezer have released their new track 'Hero', dedicated to frontline workers
The Murder Capital have released a new EP, 'Live From BBC Maida Vale'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing