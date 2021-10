Listen

It serves as the theme song for the new Apple TV series, which premieres on 19th November and updates Louise Fitzhugh's 1964 children's novel.

Published: 12:40 pm, October 14, 2021

Courtney Barnett has released a new track, 'Smile Real Nice', penned for Apple TV's animated adaption of Harriet The Spy.

You can check it out in full below, and hear it as part of the trailer for the series too.

Courtney Barnett is set to release her third studio album, 'Things Take Time, Take Time', next month.