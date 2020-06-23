Subscribe to Upset
Counterparts have released two new songs, 'Purer Form of Pain' and 'Strings of Separation'

They're tracks that didn't fit on the band's recent album.
Published: 10:08 am, June 23, 2020
Counterparts have released a new b-sides collection.

The release features flipsides from 2019's 'Nothing Left To Love', 'Purer Form of Pain' and 'Strings of Separation'.

“One person's trash is another person's treasure... so here's two more b-sides I guess?,” says frontman Brendan Murphy. “We wrote these songs when we were in the process of recording Nothing Left To Love and for whatever reason, they just didn't fit the vibe of the album so we decided to cut 'em.

"Since you guys seemed pretty stoked on the Private Room EP we figured why not just throw these up? At the very least, it'll occupy like 5-10 minutes of your time... and who knows when the five of us will even be able to cross the border to be in the same room and record more music? You might love them, you might think they stink, either way it's all good by me. They're b-sides! Who gives a shit?"

Have a listen below.

