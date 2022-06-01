Subscribe to Upset
Counterparts have announced their new album, 'A Eulogy For Those Still Here'

They've also shared new single 'Unwavering Vow'.
Published: 5:03 pm, June 01, 2022
Counterparts have announced their new album, 'A Eulogy For Those Still Here'.

Set for release on 7th October via Pure Noise Records, it finds the band "tapping into a deep sense of uncertainty and dread and pushing their visceral sound to even greater extremes to make their most definitive statement yet," according to the record's blurb.

They've also shared new single 'Unwavering Vow' - check it out below. The record's full tracklisting reads:

1. 07/26/2020
2. Whispers of Your Death
3. Bound To The Burn
4. Unwavering Vow
5. A Eulogy For Those Still Here
6. Skin Beneath A Scar
7. Sworn To Silence
8. What Mirrors Might Reflect
9. Soil II
10. Flesh To Fill Your Wounds
11. A Mass Grave of Saints

