The band are gonna be touring with Palaye Royale next month.

Published: 5:22 pm, January 10, 2020 Photos: Patrick Gunning.

Counterfeit. have dropped a video for their new single, 'The New Insane'.

Following on from 'It Gets Better', the track is their latest via a new record deal with LAVA Records US / Virgin EMI UK, and it arrives ahead of their support tour with Palaye Royale.

Kicking off at Glasgow’s Garage on 18th February, the bands will play Manchester (19th), London (21st), Birmingham (23rd), and Bristol (24th).

Check out 'The New Insane' below.