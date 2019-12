On tour

They're hitting the road next February.

Published: 5:39 pm, December 13, 2019

Counterfeit. are going to support Palaye Royale on their upcoming tour.

The two bands will perform several shows around the UK next February, kicking off at Glasgow’s Garage on 18th February, before visiting Manchester, London, Birmingham, and Bristol.

The details are:



FEBRUARY

18 Glasgow, Garage

19 Manchester, Ritz

21 London, Shepherd's Bush Empire

23 Birmingham, Institute 2

24 Bristol, SWX