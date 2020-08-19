Subscribe to Upset
August 2020
Watch

His solo album is coming this October.
Published: 11:14 pm, August 19, 2020
Slipknot's Corey Taylor has released a video for his new solo single, 'Black Eyes Blue'. 

It's a song from his first album 'CMFT', due 2nd October via Roadrunner Records, which has also recently seen him share ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped (Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie)'.

The full tracklisting reads:

HWY 666
Black Eyes Blue
Samantha’s Gone
Meine Lux
Halfway Down
Silverfish
Kansas
Culture Head
Everybody Dies On My Birthday
The Maria Fire
Home
CMFT Must Be Stopped [Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie]
European Tour Bus Bathroom Song

Neck Deep: Welcome to Sonderland
