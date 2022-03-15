Corey Taylor has booked his first-ever UK solo shows

On the road

He's coming over for four dates in October.

Published: 5:03 pm, March 15, 2022

Corey Taylor has announced his first-ever UK solo shows.

Following on from the release of debut solo effort ‘CMFT’ in 2020, the Slipknot frontman will play dates in London, Hull, Manchester and Swansea later this year.

“It’s been too damn long since I’ve been to My Island,” Taylor explains. “I miss my people. And I’m bringing the party with me.”

“Along with my band the Morning Dudes, and Mrs. Taylor and her Bombs, we are going to make up for almost 3 years’ absence. See you F*@kers soon!!!!”

The dates read:

OCTOBER

17 London Palladium

19 Hull Bonus Arena

21 Manchester, BEC Arena (‘For The Love of Horror’ convention Pre-Party)

24 Swansea Arena