Slipknot's Corey Taylor has shared a lyric video for his new solo single, '﻿HWY 666'

Slipknot's Corey Taylor has released a lyric video for his new solo single, 'HWY 666'.
It's a song from his first album 'CMFT', due 2nd October via Roadrunner Records, which has also recently seen him share 'Black Eyes Blue', and ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped (Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie)'.
The full tracklisting reads:
HWY 666
Black Eyes Blue
Samantha’s Gone
Meine Lux
Halfway Down
Silverfish
Kansas
Culture Head
Everybody Dies On My Birthday
The Maria Fire
Home
CMFT Must Be Stopped [Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie]
European Tour Bus Bathroom Song