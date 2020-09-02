Subscribe to Upset
His album's only a month away. 
Published: 5:30 pm, September 02, 2020
Slipknot's Corey Taylor has shared a lyric video for his new solo single, '﻿HWY 666'

Slipknot's Corey Taylor has released a lyric video for his new solo single, 'HWY 666'.

It's a song from his first album 'CMFT', due 2nd October via Roadrunner Records, which has also recently seen him share 'Black Eyes Blue', and ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped (Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie)'.

The full tracklisting reads:

HWY 666
Black Eyes Blue
Samantha’s Gone
Meine Lux
Halfway Down
Silverfish
Kansas
Culture Head
Everybody Dies On My Birthday
The Maria Fire
Home
CMFT Must Be Stopped [Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie]
European Tour Bus Bathroom Song

