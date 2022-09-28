Subscribe to Upset
Live

It's a benefit for The Taylor Foundation.
Published: 5:12 pm, September 28, 2022
Corey Taylor has announced a new livestream event, 'Half Sold Out: CMFT Live At The Palladium'.

It's a benefit for The Taylor Foundation, Corey’s charity that supports and uplifts military veterans, emergency personnel and their families, living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Corey comments: "Not only am I stoked to be coming back to my island to play for my people, I’m over the moon to share it with the rest of the world. We’re gonna laugh, cry, break dance - sky’s the limit. Enjoy, Earth."

Also featuring The Cherry Bombs, the event will take place on 17th October at 9pm London/BST time.

• Live: 9pm BST
• Rebroadcast #1: 9pm EDT
• Rebroadcast #2: 9pm PDT
• On Demand: Monday 17th October 11.30pm PDT - Wednesday 19th October 11.30pm PDT

Tickets are available to purchase now at driift.link/CoreyTaylor.

