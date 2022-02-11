Corey Taylor has confirmed a new EP, featuring covers plus live and acoustic tracks

Corey Taylor has announced a new EP, 'CMFB…Sides'.
The set features covers alongside live and acoustic tracks, and is set to arrive on 25th February via Roadrunner Records.
The news arrives alongside John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band cover 'On The Dark Side', with a performance video of the live ‘Home’ / ‘Zzyxz Rd’ medley coming on Monday, 14th February.
The full tracklisting reads:
Holier Than Thou (Metallica cover)
All This And More (Dead Boys cover)
Kansas (Acoustic)
Shakin’ (Eddie Money cover)
Home/Zzyxz Rd (Live)
Lunatic Fringe (Red Rider cover)
Got To Choose (Kiss Cover)
Halfway Down (Acoustic)
On The Dark Side (John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band Cover)