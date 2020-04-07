Subscribe to Upset
April 2020
Watch

Cope are teasing their upcoming album with new single 'Gold'

They've a record due in May.
Published: 10:58 am, April 07, 2020
Cope have shared their new single, 'Gold'.

Arriving alongside a new video too, the song's from the band's upcoming self-released debut album ‘The Shock Doctrine’, due on 22nd May.

Guitarist Josh Bowles says: “Rather than try and explain this track myself, I think this John Perkins quote from his book ‘Confessions Of An Economic Hitman’ explains it best – 

"“…they and their corporate colleagues convince people around the world that success is defined by personal assets rather than by contributions to the greater public, that government assistance for the needy is wasteful and counterproductive, that personal debt is better than government investment in social services, and that men & women who live in mansions and travel in private jets and luxury yachts are icons to be emulated. Those in the middle class… who have the material trappings of prosperity, are complacent because they possess the things they were taught to covet, and they don’t want to lose them. Those who live in poverty are complacent because they have to devote their energies towards simply surviving.” 

"That is the inspiration behind ‘Gold’."

Give it a watch below.

