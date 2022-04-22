Conjurer have shared their new single, 'Rot'

Watch

It's a cut from the band's upcoming album 'Páthos'.

Published: 5:58 pm, April 22, 2022

Conjurer have released a new single, 'Rot'.

It's a cut from the band's upcoming album 'Páthos' - the follow-up to 2018 debut 'Mire' - which is set for release on 1st July via Nuclear Blast.

The band comment: "Rot looks at the same topics of anxiety, fear, and depression that feature in 'It Dwells' and flips the perspective/narrative. We wanted to hone in on the most visceral and disgusting parts of our sound when we were writing it and, along with the lyrics, play with the idea of giving that fear and dread a voice. (It's not very nice.)"

Check it out below.