Published: 9:45 am, August 19, 2021
Colleen Green has debuted a brand new track, 'Someone Else'.

The song is lifted from new album 'Cool', which is set for release on 10th September via Hardly Art.

“This song is about double standards within a relationship, and how they can go both ways,” she explains. “It’s about coming to terms with you how you actually feel about something and taking responsibility for how that affects you. It’s about taking back power in a one-sided relationship and not letting someone else dictate your happiness. It’s about choices and the act of making them.”

You can check out 'Someone Else' below:

