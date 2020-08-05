Coming soon

He's shared two new track too.

Published: 10:13 pm, August 05, 2020

Cole Crutchfield from Knocked Loose has announced his debut Eastwood album.

‘It Never Gets Easy’ is due on 18th September via Pure Noise Records, preceded by two new singles - 'False Start' and 'Two Story Window'.

“I think that people might be caught off-guard by this album," he says, "and I hope they are, because I want to smash that cliché that if you’re into death metal or hardcore you can’t play or listen to other kinds of music.”

“This is the first thing we’ve released that I’ve been proud to release,” he adds. “I also feel way more connected to these songs than anything else I’ve ever made. It’s the most important project I’ve ever done.”

Give the new tracks a listen below.