On the road

The five show run will wind up at London's Boston Music Room.

Published: 3:44 pm, July 12, 2022

Cold Years have booked a new UK tour.

The headline run is in support of their latest album 'Goodbye To Misery' earlier this year, and includes a night at London's Boston Music Room.

The details are:



OCTOBER

08 - GLASGOW Cathouse

09 - ABERDEEN Tunnels

11 - MANCHESTER Star & Garter

12 - LEEDS The Key Club

13 - LONDON Boston Music Room