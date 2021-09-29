Subscribe to Upset
On the road

Cold Years are heading out on a UK tour this November and December

"It feels like forever we've had to wait to take these songs on the road."
Published: 12:09 pm, September 29, 2021
The five-date run will kick off in Newcastle, before going on to London, Bridgend and Birmingham, then finishing up in their native Scotland at Edinburgh's Mash House.

The band comment: "It feels like forever we've had to wait to take these songs on the road and these intimate shows are the perfect setting for us to reconnect with a live audience. We've been working hard on making sure that these are going to be the best Cold Years shows yet and it's super exciting to finally play a lot of the songs from Paradise, as well as some brand new songs live for the first time."

Find all the details on the poster below.

