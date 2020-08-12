Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Cold Years dish out some life advice with their new single, 'Life With A View'

"I wasted far too many years accepting misery as a reality."
Published: 4:13 pm, August 12, 2020
Cold Years dish out some life advice with their new single, 'Life With A View'

Cold Years have shared their new single, 'Life With A View'.

It's the latest track from the band's upcoming debut album 'Paradise', due out 4th September via Inside Job/eOne.

"I wrote this song when I was in a really bad place, and it essentially is a piece of advice," says frontman Ross Gordon. "‘Don’t spend time with people, in places you don’t want to be, doing things you don’t want to do’.

"I wasted far too many years accepting misery as a reality and this song was a bit of a Fuck You to that. It was an important lesson for me and it really taught me to value every second of life and to be thankful just even to be alive.

"I cut a lot of negativity out of my life, and maybe yeah I’ll admit there’s still a bit to work on, it’s a journey and this song is my guidebook on how to get through it.”

Give it a watch below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Dream Nails have launched a 'gig in a box', which comes with sticky venue flooring and more
ArcTanGent Festival is going to host three days of streamed music and interviews
Girl Friday have shared the last teaser-track from their imminent debut album, check out 'Earthquake'
Milk Teeth have teamed up with friends and fans for their new home-shot 'Sharks' video
Wargasm: "Everyone takes themselves so seriously in the rock scene"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing