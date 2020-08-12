Cold Years dish out some life advice with their new single, 'Life With A View'

Watch

"I wasted far too many years accepting misery as a reality."

Published: 4:13 pm, August 12, 2020

Cold Years have shared their new single, 'Life With A View'.

It's the latest track from the band's upcoming debut album 'Paradise', due out 4th September via Inside Job/eOne.

"I wrote this song when I was in a really bad place, and it essentially is a piece of advice," says frontman Ross Gordon. "‘Don’t spend time with people, in places you don’t want to be, doing things you don’t want to do’.

"I wasted far too many years accepting misery as a reality and this song was a bit of a Fuck You to that. It was an important lesson for me and it really taught me to value every second of life and to be thankful just even to be alive.

"I cut a lot of negativity out of my life, and maybe yeah I’ll admit there’s still a bit to work on, it’s a journey and this song is my guidebook on how to get through it.”

Give it a watch below.