Listen

"This song talks about getting out of a really toxic environment."
Published: 12:07 pm, February 04, 2022
Cold Years have released their new single 'Kicking And Screaming'.

Following on from recent singles 'Home' and 'Headstone', the track features Static Dress’ Sam Ogden on drums, and marks some of their first material since debut album, 'Paradise'.

Frontman Ross Gordon says: "This song talks about getting out of a really toxic environment. Whether it’s a relationship, job, home, it’s about removing that from your life because you deserve better. Then it’s like ‘bang’ you suddenly find something that is worlds apart and life just seems so much better. There’s so many times in my life I’ve been in bad situations and just couldn’t see a way out but now I’m in a much more positive place. It’s fight or flight, you have to take chances and do what’s best for you."

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour in Europe throughout May.

Cold Years · Kicking and Screaming
