It's raising money for the Scottish Association for Mental Health.

Published: 10:12 am, January 08, 2021

Cold Years have teamed up with the RR Gospel Choir for cover of Lizzo's 'Good As Hell'.

Released in partnership with the Scottish Association for Mental Health, there's also a limited-edition t-shirt on sale, with all profits going to SAMH.

Frontman Ross Gordon says: "We really wanted to do something for people who are struggling right now. This pandemic has ruined everyone’s perceptions of themselves and the outside world. So many people were already struggling before it even hit. This song fights back at anything that knocks you down. So many people have lost so much over the past few months and this song is about picking yourself back up and getting out there. We felt it was really important to raise awareness to the great work the SAMH has been doing, not only during the pandemic but since 1923 helping Scotland get through the hard times.

“We’ve been wanting to do a cover for a while and Good As Hell is such a fun song for us reimagine in our way. We adore Lizzo, she’s one of the most incredibly talented people on this earth and her music brings so much joy to the soul. We know several people who have been directly affected by body dysmorphia and this song fights back at that and shows strength. Lizzo has done so much for self-love & empowerment, something the world needs more of rather than bringing each other down.

“We were overwhelmed at the opportunity work with the RR Choir gospel choir on the cover. They’ve performed with so many incredible artists like Stormzy, Taylor Swift, George Michael, Iggy fuckin’ Pop and getting to make music with a gospel choir has always been a dream of ours.”

Check it out below. Cold Years' debut album 'Paradise' came out back in September, via Inside Job/eOne.