Watch

Their debut album's coming in September. 
Published: 10:46 am, July 08, 2020
Cold Years have released a video for their heart-on-sleeve new single, 'Too Far Gone'.

It's a track from the Aberdeen band's debut album 'Paradise', due 4th September via Inside Job/eOne.

“Too Far Gone came from being in a pretty bad place, not knowing what the future was going to hold and being alone," says frontman Ross Gordon. "I’d pushed partying too hard and I felt like I was just wasting my time.

"You get to that point where you just give up trying because everything falls to shit regardless. We come from a small town and I couldn’t stand to be in the same room as all the same people, I just wanted to be alone and didn’t want to talk to anyone.

"I needed to release all those emotions from everything that had happened to me up until that point, I guess you have to write these kinds of songs, being in this band is a cathartic process for all of us.

"I’ve always felt like a lot of the songs on this record were about things that were gonna come in the future, this song was me looking deep into how I was feeling at the time and using it to escape."

Give it a watch below.

