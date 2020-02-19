Subscribe to Upset
Published: 1:23 pm, February 19, 2020
Cold Years have announced the release of their debut album, 'Paradise'.

Due out on 8th May via eOne, the news arrives alongside lead single 'Night Like This'.

"Our hometown is a shithole," Ross explains. "The album is called Paradise because Aberdeen is not a paradise. It's horrible, it's grey, and it's cold all the time. We all live and work here, and it's not very happy. It's quite morbid when you stop to think about it. But at the same time, it's home."

"There's an ongoing narrative about how fucked everything is at the moment," he adds of the full-length. "It links everything really, not just purely politics. It's linked to the economy, to drugs and alcohol, and what our generation is going through right now. You work hard in school, you train for your career and you try to succeed at it, but the reality is that none of it really fucking matters. It's a record that's angry because, as a generation, we feel like we've been sold short."

The track listing reads:

1) 31
2) Life With A View
3) Night Like This
4) Northern Blue
5) Breathe
6) The Waits
7) Burn The House Down
8) Electricity
9) Too Far Gone
10) Hold On
11) Dropout
12) 62 (My Generation's Falling Apart)
13) Hunter

