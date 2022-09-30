Listen

They're off on tour early next month.

Published: 4:34 pm, September 30, 2022

Cold Years have covered The Cult's 'She Sells Sanctuary'.

"Sometimes you hear a song & it ends up staying with you for the rest of your life," says Ross Gordon. "This is one of these songs.We just felt like we needed to cover this. I wish we’d written it, but instead we've made it our own."

The track arrives ahead of their upcoming headline tour in support of their latest album 'Goodbye To Misery', released earlier this year, which includes a night at London's Boston Music Room.

The details are:



OCTOBER

08 - ABERDEEN Tunnels

09 - GLASGOW Cathouse

11 - MANCHESTER Star & Garter

12 - LEEDS The Key Club

13 - LONDON Boston Music Room