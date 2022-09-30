Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Wonder Years, Parkway Drive, Death Cab For Cutie and more.
Order a copy
October 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Cold Years have covered The Cult's 'She Sells Sanctuary'

They're off on tour early next month.
Published: 4:34 pm, September 30, 2022
Cold Years have covered The Cult's 'She Sells Sanctuary'

Cold Years have covered The Cult's 'She Sells Sanctuary'.

"Sometimes you hear a song & it ends up staying with you for the rest of your life," says Ross Gordon. "This is one of these songs.We just felt like we needed to cover this. I wish we’d written it, but instead we've made it our own."

The track arrives ahead of their upcoming headline tour in support of their latest album 'Goodbye To Misery', released earlier this year, which includes a night at London's Boston Music Room.

The details are:

OCTOBER
08 - ABERDEEN Tunnels
09 - GLASGOW Cathouse
11 - MANCHESTER Star & Garter
12 - LEEDS The Key Club
13 - LONDON Boston Music Room

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Meet Me @ The Altar have shared a brand new track, ‘Say It (To My Face)’
VUKOVI are teasing their upcoming album with new single 'QUENCH'
Check out Pulled Apart By Horses' Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Smashing Pumpkins, Nirvana, Sex Pistols and more
Lande Hekt: "It's quite upbeat but still has the sad and gay vibes that I strive for"
Martha have released a new single, 'Hope Gets Harder'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing