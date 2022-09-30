Cold Years have covered The Cult's 'She Sells Sanctuary'.
"Sometimes you hear a song & it ends up staying with you for the rest of your life," says Ross Gordon. "This is one of these songs.We just felt like we needed to cover this. I wish we’d written it, but instead we've made it our own."
The track arrives ahead of their upcoming headline tour in support of their latest album 'Goodbye To Misery', released earlier this year, which includes a night at London's Boston Music Room.
The details are:
OCTOBER
08 - ABERDEEN Tunnels
09 - GLASGOW Cathouse
11 - MANCHESTER Star & Garter
12 - LEEDS The Key Club
13 - LONDON Boston Music Room