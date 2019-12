Watch

Ho ho ho.

Published: 5:34 pm, December 13, 2019

Coheed and Cambria get festive with their new video for 'Toys'.

The animated clip is titled 'The Unheavenly Christmas Carol', and was developed by frontman Claudio Sanchez and directed by Alek Wasilewski.

“I’ve wanted to ‘toy’ with a Santa story for some time," Claudio explains. "I guess, no better time than the present. And for Jolly Ole’ to decide if he’s Naughty or Nice? The President."

Check it out below. The band's latest album 'The Unheavenly Creatures' is out now.