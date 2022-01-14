Subscribe to Upset
Coming soon

It's set for release in May.
Published: 4:45 pm, January 14, 2022
Coheed and Cambria have confirmed details for their new album, 'Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind'.

The thirteen-track release - produced by the band’s own Claudio Sanchez and Zakk Cervini and available as a deluxe boxset - will arrive on 27th May, and marks the second instalment of the five-part Vaxis arc about a couple on the run from "tyrannical forces".

The tracklisting reads

1. The Embers Of Fire
2. Beautiful Losers
3. Comatose
4. Shoulders
5. A Disappearing Act
6. Love Murder One
7. Blood
8. The Liars Club
9. Bad Man
10. Our Love
11. Ladders Of Supremacy
12. Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)
13. Window Of The Waking Mind

