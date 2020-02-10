Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Dune Rats, Twin Atlantic, Vukovi and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Code Orange have shared a new single from their upcoming album, check out 'Swallowing The Rabbit Whole'

They've a new record out next month.
Published: 11:11 am, February 10, 2020
Code Orange have shared a new single from their upcoming album, check out 'Swallowing The Rabbit Whole'

Code Orange have shared a new single from their upcoming album.

'Swallowing The Rabbit Whole' is the latest cut from 'Underneath', which is due for release on 13th March via Roadrunner Records.

Jami Morgan says of the track: “’Swallowing The Rabbit Whole’ is the passageway into the deep descent that is the next era of CODE ORANGE… the next piece to the puzzle of UNDERNEATH. Duality is key, not only thematically on this album, but in the continued evolution of our sound and the larger heavy music world in general. You’ve got it all figured out until you’re drowning in it.”

Of the album, he adds: “'Underneath' is about facing the duality in ourselves as individuals and as a society in an overcrowded, overexposed, all-consuming digital nirvana. Everyone has a voice and no one’s seems to matter… plummet down the rabbit hole of your deepest fears, anxieties, and regrets to confront the monster that has been building underneath."

Check out 'Swallowing The Rabbit Whole' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Le Butcherettes have dropped their new single, 'Don't Bleed, You're In The Middle Of The Forest'
The Mysterines: "A lot of people don't realise how much of a struggle it is"
The Used have announced their eighth studio album, with 'Heartwork' due in April
Boston Manor have shared their new single, 'Everything Is Ordinary'
Upset is joining forces with the Heavy Music Awards for 2020
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing