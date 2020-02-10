Code Orange have shared a new single from their upcoming album, check out 'Swallowing The Rabbit Whole'

Listen

They've a new record out next month.

Code Orange have shared a new single from their upcoming album.

'Swallowing The Rabbit Whole' is the latest cut from 'Underneath', which is due for release on 13th March via Roadrunner Records.

Jami Morgan says of the track: “’Swallowing The Rabbit Whole’ is the passageway into the deep descent that is the next era of CODE ORANGE… the next piece to the puzzle of UNDERNEATH. Duality is key, not only thematically on this album, but in the continued evolution of our sound and the larger heavy music world in general. You’ve got it all figured out until you’re drowning in it.”

Of the album, he adds: “'Underneath' is about facing the duality in ourselves as individuals and as a society in an overcrowded, overexposed, all-consuming digital nirvana. Everyone has a voice and no one’s seems to matter… plummet down the rabbit hole of your deepest fears, anxieties, and regrets to confront the monster that has been building underneath."

Check out 'Swallowing The Rabbit Whole' below.