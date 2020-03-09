Subscribe to Upset
March 2020
The band's new album is only a few days away.
Published: 10:34 am, March 09, 2020
Code Orange have shared their new single, 'Sulfur Surrounding'.

It's the third cut from the band's upcoming album 'Underneath', due out this week on Friday 13th March, and will see a video arrive later this afternoon.

Jami Morgan explains: “’Sulfur Surrounding’ is about your deepest relationships becoming manipulative, corrosive and eventually hopeless. Haunted by chemical compulsion. Fading into the depressive cycle. Another step on our journey under. The song showcases another stylistic dip on the rollercoaster that is UNDERNEATH. Soon all will become clear.”

Check it out below, and catch the band at Slam Dunk this May.

