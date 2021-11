Watch

There's a new video, too.

Published: 4:08 pm, November 12, 2021

Code Orange are back with a new single, 'Out For Blood'.

The track - which arrives alongside a video directed by Max Moore - follows on from the band's 2020 album 'UNDERNEATH'.

Frontman Jami Morgan says of the song: "When they go right, we go left. Code Orange is OUT FOR BLOOD and we are just gettin’ started."

