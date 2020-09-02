Code Orange have a new live album coming on Friday.
The digital record will arrive on Friday, 4th September, featuring the band's recent 'Under The Skin' Twitch livestream - including a cover of Alice In Chains' 'Down In A Hole'.
The tracklisting reads:
1. b l e e d i n g i n t h e b l u r
2. w h o i a m
3. a u t u m n + c a r b i n e
4. (b u g s)
5. u g l y
6. o n l y o n e
7. (q u a r a n t i n e)
8. d o w n i n a h o l e
9. (p e a c e)
10. d r e a m s 1 + 2
11. (d r 3 a m)
12. s u l f u r s u r r o u n d i n g
13. u n d e r t h e s k i n
14. h u r t 3
The release follows on from their latest album 'Underneath', which arrived earlier this year.