The release follows on from their latest album 'Underneath'.

Published: 5:15 pm, September 02, 2020

Code Orange have a new live album coming on Friday.

The digital record will arrive on Friday, 4th September, featuring the band's recent 'Under The Skin' Twitch livestream - including a cover of Alice In Chains' 'Down In A Hole'.

The tracklisting reads:



1. b l e e d i n g i n t h e b l u r

2. w h o i a m

3. a u t u m n + c a r b i n e

4. (b u g s)

5. u g l y

6. o n l y o n e

7. (q u a r a n t i n e)

8. d o w n i n a h o l e

9. (p e a c e)

10. d r e a m s 1 + 2

11. (d r 3 a m)

12. s u l f u r s u r r o u n d i n g

13. u n d e r t h e s k i n

14. h u r t 3



