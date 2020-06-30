Subscribe to Upset
News

Code Orange are going to perform a livestream event at the end of July

They're teasing "nightmarish digital twists and turns".
Published: 10:17 pm, June 30, 2020
Code Orange are going to perform a livestream event next month.

Streaming on 30th July via Twitch, it "will see Code Orange delivering a full band, stripped down and re-imagined presentation of tracks spanning their entire catalogue," explains a press release.

"Conceptually akin to classic MTV Unplugged performances, but with nightmarish digital twists and turns, “UNDER THE SKIN” will broadcast live from The Theatre Factory in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania."

Exclusive merch along with a new limited-edition vinyl pressing of the band's new LP, 'Underneath', will also be available during the event.

