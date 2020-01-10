Subscribe to Upset
Code Orange have announced their new album 'Underneath', and unleashed its title-track

It's coming in March.
Published: 3:26 pm, January 10, 2020
Code Orange have announced their new album, 'Underneath'.

Due for release on 13th March via Roadrunner Records, the news arrives alongside the title-track plus a new Max Moore-directed video - check it out below.

Jami Morgan says of the record: “'Underneath' is about facing the duality in ourselves as individuals and as a society in an overcrowded, overexposed, all-consuming digital nirvana.

"Everyone has a voice and no one’s seems to matter… plummet down the rabbit hole of your deepest fears, anxieties, and regrets to confront the monster that has been building underneath."

The tracklisting reads:

1. (deeperthanbefore)
2. Swallowing the Rabbit Whole
3. In Fear
4. You and You Alone
5. Who I Am
6. Cold.Metal.Place
7. Sulfur Surrounding
8. The Easy Way
9. Erasure Scan
10. Last Ones Left
11. Autumn and Carbine
12. Back Inside the Glass
13. A Sliver
14. Underneath

