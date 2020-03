Listen

Published: 7:31 pm, March 19, 2020

CLT DRP have dropped their new single, ‘Worth It’.

It's an early teaser from the Brighton punks' upcoming debut album 'Without The Eyes', which has been rescheduled for release on 28th August.

Commenting on the track, frontwoman Annie Dorrett says: "For me, ‘Worth It’ is the pop single on the album - it's heavy and catchy and in your face. It's the last word in an argument and the final realisation that you need to speak up for yourself in difficult situations."

Give it a listen below.