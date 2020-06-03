Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Creeper, Palaye Royale, Lonely The Brave, The Used and more.
Order a copy
June 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On tour

CLT DRP have moved their headline tour to September

They're heading out in support of their upcoming album.
Published: 4:24 pm, June 03, 2020
CLT DRP have moved their headline tour to September

CLT DRP have rescheduled their upcoming tour to September.

The headline run is in support of their upcoming debut album 'Without The Eyes', due for release on 28th August 2020 via Small Pond Records. The new dates arrive alongside new track 'See Saw', too.

Frontwoman Annie Dorrett says: "'Seesaw' is a little rager for kids who rebelled against fitting into a box that wasn't made for them."

Give it a listen below, and catch the band on tour at the following:

SEPTEMBER
12 BRISTOL - THEKLA (BREAKFEST)
13 SOUTHAMPTON - THE JOINERS
21 STOKE-ON-TRENT - THE UNDERGROUND
22 SHEFFIELD - NETWORK 2
23 LEICESTER - THE SHED
25 BRIGHTON - THE GREEN DOOR STORE
26 CHELTENHAM - FROGFEST

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Run The Jewels have released their new album 'RTJ4﻿' two days early
Covet: "I won't rule anything out if it's what the music needs"
Primavera have announced even more names for 2021
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have dropped another new track
Teddy Rocks has moved to 2021
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing