CLT DRP have moved their headline tour to September

Published: 4:24 pm, June 03, 2020

CLT DRP have rescheduled their upcoming tour to September.

The headline run is in support of their upcoming debut album 'Without The Eyes', due for release on 28th August 2020 via Small Pond Records. The new dates arrive alongside new track 'See Saw', too.

Frontwoman Annie Dorrett says: "'Seesaw' is a little rager for kids who rebelled against fitting into a box that wasn't made for them."

Give it a listen below, and catch the band on tour at the following:



SEPTEMBER

12 BRISTOL - THEKLA (BREAKFEST)

13 SOUTHAMPTON - THE JOINERS

21 STOKE-ON-TRENT - THE UNDERGROUND

22 SHEFFIELD - NETWORK 2

23 LEICESTER - THE SHED

25 BRIGHTON - THE GREEN DOOR STORE

26 CHELTENHAM - FROGFEST