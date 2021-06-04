Watch

It's album release day for the pair.

Published: 11:11 am, June 04, 2021

cleopatrick have released a new video for 'Victoria Park'.

It's a cut from their debut album 'Bummer', out today (Friday, 4th June) on their own label Nowhere Special Recordings, via Thirty Tigers / The Orchard.



Speaking about the song, frontman Luke explains: “From the moment we wrote 'Victoria Park' we knew it would be the opening track on 'BUMMER'. It's the sonic mission statement for our debut album. It's our thesis. Our first impression. The proverbial ice breaker. It's named after a real Victoria Park here in Cobourg Ontario Canada. A place where Ian and I have both spent countless summer days and nights throughout our lives. It's a green space that was named after Queen Victoria in an effort to impress the Crown, during a time where this town was so young and prosperous that they truly believed they could be chosen as the capital of Canada.



"Standing here today in what is now a sleepy rural retirement community, I feel a strange sense of tragedy lingering around this park. In my eyes, it is a monument to a long lost ambition, and for that reason, it inspires me.



"This song, and the album it comes from, is our offering. It's our effort to impress. Making ‘BUMMER’, we actively spoke about it as if it would be the only chance we ever had to make an album. With this in the back of our minds, every note we played and every line I penned carried a tremendous weight. ‘BUMMER’ is meant to capture what could be our "famous last words."



"It's meant for us as much as it's meant for our audience. It's our time capsule. It's our Voyager-1. It's our Victoria Park."



Check out 'Victoria Park' below. They've also recently launched their own video game, complete with an 8-bit soundtrack created by the band themselves, which you can find here.