"We filmed it in the parking lot of our rundown hometown mall in the middle of the night."
cleopatrick have released a new single-shot video for 'Family Van'.
It's a cut from their debut album 'Bummer', due for release 4th June on their own label Nowhere Special Recordings, via Thirty Tigers / The Orchard
Speaking about the clip, frontman Luke
explains: "Vannah Montana is Ian’s mini-van we’ve spent the last three years touring North America in. This video was conceptualized by us, and shot and directed by Boy Wonder. We filmed it in the parking lot of our rundown hometown mall in the middle of the night. We didn't have a permit to film there, and almost didn't finish the video because someone called the cops on us after seeing the strobe lights from the road - but in a classic small town twist of fate, the officer that rolled up to kick us out happened to have played hockey as a child with one of our friends in the video, so he let us finish filming. This was our last take."
Check out 'Family Van' below. They've also recently launched their own video game, complete with an 8-bit soundtrack created by the band themselves, which you can find here.