They've an album coming next year.

Published: 4:03 pm, December 11, 2020

cleopatrick have shared a video for their swaggering new single, 'Good Grief'.

The release marks the Canadian duo's - Luke Gruntz (guitar/vocals) and Ian Fraser (drums) - first single from their debut album, due via Thirty Tigers in 2021.

“This song marks the beginning of a new era for our band," says frontman Luke Gruntz. “‘GOOD GRIEF’ is the first single off what will be our debut album. It's here to strike fear in the hearts of our enemies, while simultaneously throwing an arm around our friends, introducing them to the new sound we have spent the last year-and-whatever totally obsessing over.

"‘GOOD GRIEF’ was born in quarantine. I found myself spiritually and physically locked in the very basement I had been romanticizing so deeply on our early records. We were bummed to say the least, but after a few weeks of video games and dog walks, a silver-lining began to emerge. I started writing again, and found myself feeling more self-aware, vulnerable, hungry, and vengeful than ever before."

