Published: 12:34 pm, April 22, 2021 Photos: Kurtis Watson.

cleopatrick have announced their debut album, ‘Bummer’.

The record - which is preceded by new single 'Family Van' - is due for release 4th June on their own label Nowhere Special Recordings, via Thirty Tigers / The Orchard.

The band explain of the song:

“I WROTE FAMILY VAN AFTER A BAND RIPPED ONE OF OUR SONGS OFF. THEY WERE BIGGER THAN US AND WE FELT POWERLESS.

"FAMILY VAN WAS BORN OUT OF FRUSTRATION. IT’S AN EXERCISE IN ANGER, AND A CONSCIOUS ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF THE HUMBLE BEGINNINGS, INDEPENDENCE, AND DIY MENTALITY THAT MAKES OUR BAND WHAT WE ARE.

"WE'VE SPENT THE LAST 4 YEARS TOURING THE WORLD IN IAN’S BEAT UP HIGH-SCHOOL MINIVAN, WITH A JANKY TRAILER STRAPPED TO THE BACK, SOME CHILDHOOD SLEEPING BAGS, AND A HANDFUL OF SONGS WE WROTE IN MY BASEMENT. THIS ‘FAMILY VAN’ HAS BEEN A VESSEL FOR OUR ART, A SYMBOL OF OUR HONESTY, AND A NOD TO ALL THE YOUNG GUITAR BANDS THAT ARE TRYING TO DO SOMETHING REAL.

"THERE’S ALWAYS GOING TO BE PHONIES OUT THERE. THERE’S ALWAYS GOING TO BE IMPOSTERS, AND FAKERS, AND OLD DUDES WITH BAD INTENTIONS. BUT IF YOU STAY REAL — I PROMISE IT’S JUST A MATTER OF TIME BEFORE THEY END UP UNMASKED AND UNKNOWN, SOMEWHERE IN YOUR REAR VIEW MIRROR."

Check out 'Family Van' below. They've also launched their own video game, complete with an 8-bit soundtrack created by the band themselves, which you can find here.