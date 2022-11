Listen

It was inspired by the loss of a friend.

Published: 2:27 pm, November 18, 2022

City and Colour is back with his new track, 'Meant To Be'.

It's the first new music from the project since 'A Pill For Loneliness', and is dedicated to the loss of Dallas Green's friend and longtime City and Colour producer Karl Bareham, who drowned in 2019.

"That was the hardest moment I've had in my entire life. It changed me forever," he explains.

Check out the track below.