Citizen are teasing their new album with latest single, 'Blue Sunday'

"It’s essentially about me never wanting to leave my house," says Mat.

Published: 1:53 pm, February 11, 2021

Citizen have shared their new single, 'Blue Sunday'.

It's a song from the band's new album, 'Life In Your Glass World'. Their fourth full-length, it's due for release on 26th March via Run For Cover Records, and was tracked in a studio vocalist Mat Kerekes built in his garage.

Guitarist Nick Hamm says of their new 'doing it for themselves' ethos: "I don’t have a lot of regret but there have definitely been times when we felt powerless during the band’s existence. This time we really owned every part of the process. It’s easy to feel like you’re on autopilot when you’re in a band, but that’s not a good place to be this far into our existence. We consciously knew we wanted to break free."

Of the new track, Mat says: "The song came about once I wrote the bass and drums to the verse for 'Blue Sunday.' I sent it to the rest of the band and then we all got together to do the rest. Everything flowed naturally and it is one of my favorite songs on the record. It’s essentially about me never wanting to leave my house and although that makes me happy, it is bad for me in different ways."

