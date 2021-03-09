Subscribe to Upset
March 2021
Citizen have shared their new single, 'Black and Red'

It's from their upcoming album 'Life In Your Glass World', out later this month.
Published: 3:48 pm, March 09, 2021
Citizen have shared their new single, 'Black and Red'.

It's a song from the band's new album, 'Life In Your Glass World'. Their fourth full-length, it's due for release on 26th March via Run For Cover Records, and was tracked in a studio vocalist Mat Kerekes built in his garage.

Guitarist Nick Hamm says of their new 'doing it for themselves' ethos: "I don’t have a lot of regret but there have definitely been times when we felt powerless during the band’s existence. This time we really owned every part of the process. It’s easy to feel like you’re on autopilot when you’re in a band, but that’s not a good place to be this far into our existence. We consciously knew we wanted to break free."

Of the new track, Mat says: "The song is about someone who leeches off of your efforts and turns out to be a bad friend on top of that, Nick wrote the guitar line late in the writing process, but we had to use it and ended up being the last song we wrote for the record."

Check it out below.

